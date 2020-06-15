"The bell doesn’t dismiss you, I do." 8 lines literally every teacher has said.

Not to be dramatic, but teachers are saints.

For six hours a day they have to deal with a classroom full of children, and then there's probably another hour or two of having to deal with parents.

So it's no wonder there's a set of phrases that are said exclusively by teachers, because it's likely if they went off script, they'd say some things that would get them in trouble. This means there are things teachers say that absolutely everyone who has ever attended a school has heard or been on the receiving end of.

On the flip side, there are also some things teachers never say. Post continues below video.

There are lines literally every teacher has said, and they are:

1. "It's your time you're wasting, not mine."

Ah, a classic. This one is so versatile, it can pop up at any time of day but rumour has it, it's extra effective if that time the kids are wasting is lunchtime.

2. "Is there something you'd like to share with the class?"

Yikes, the ultimate public shaming. Works a treat, whether the students are whispering, on their phones or passing notes like it's the early 2000s.