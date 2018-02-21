When LA-based animator Marie Lum asked her Twitter followers, “What’s something a teacher did that still makes you mad?” her thread promptly went viral.

In just four days, her tweet amassed 770+ re-tweets, nearly 5,500 likes and over 6.5 thousand responses.

This is because nobody ever get over the injustices of their schooling. Ever.

We all have those formative moments in our childhood or adolescence where we were slighted by a teacher and promptly realised that the world is an unfair place, and adults are capable of making harrowing, emotionally-scarring mistakes.

whats something a teacher did that still makes you mad? — Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018

Perhaps it was an offhand comment, or unfairly marked visual representation, or perhaps Mrs Parker who gave you a uniform detention on that one day you forgot to bring your hat.

These things do happen, and then bereaved students post them onto social media years later for the world to see.

These were our favourite the most rage-inducing responses, with a few of our own thrown in for good measure:

LISTEN: We speak to a teacher about everything they want parents to know, on our podcast for imperfect parents. Post continues after audio.



Teachers that just do unexplainable things just for the sake of it…