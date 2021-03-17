29 sayings you hear all the time if you've got an Irish mum.

The Irish mammy. She's an endless source of wisdom, isn't she? She always has an answer for everything. And a patron saint for every problem.

Ask anyone who has an Irish mum and they'll tell you she has too many good phrases to count. Like how it isn't a 'proper dinner' unless it has potatoes in it (??), or that there's such a thing as 'good' funerals (???).

From general phrases to common sayings and slangs, here are 29 things you'll hear on the daily if you have an Irish mother.

Put on the kettle and let's get to it, shall we?

Watch: Here are the things mums never say at Christmas. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

“No, honest to God. Don't make me tea. I'm only coming in for a minute now, that's it. I'm grand, honestly.”

*Stays for two hours and drinks four cups of tea*.

“Did you hear about John? Uck you know John.”

For reasons unbeknown to the commoner (i.e. me), every Irish mother insists you know absolutely everyone that you do not in fact know.

“Say a Hail Mary or two and you’ll be fine.”

Can confirm: Was not fine.

“Three days later he was dead. 48. Can you believe it? Awful sad.”

Irish mothers have this mad thing with people dying (???). Like, for some reason they weirdly froth over telling you a story of someone that died suddenly, usually over a cup of tea. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

“It was a lovely funeral, all the same.”

Funerals are never fun. But an Irish mother knows a good funeral when she sees one. And they're always keen to chat about it. Over tea.

“Uck. No one’s lookin’ at you!”

This one is usually said when you're going out or have some kind of event on, and you're heavily debating an outfit choice or worried about how your hair or makeup looks. It's supposed to make you feel better, but it absolutely always makes you feel worse, cause WHY is no one looking at me, mum?

“Who all’s there?”

When you're going out - whether it's to a party, lunch or out for dinner - 11/10 times your Irish mum will ask you this question. For those who are triggered by the structure of this phrase - same.

"Uck, it was ages ago. Donkey's years.”

This. I've looked this saying up and there isn't absolutely zero known evidence as to why this is a thing. It could be because donkeys are long-lived animals?? Maybe?

“Tanks. Tanks a million.”

Just in case one wasn't enough. And always, ALWAYS drop the 'h'.

“Yer man down the street. Uck, you know yer man.”

Again - Irish mother's insist that you *always* know exactly who they're talking about, but will rarely ever remember the name of said person to help jog your memory.