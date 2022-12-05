A prosthetic penis and creepy letters: All The White Lotus behind-the-scenes secrets in one place.

Everyone is talking about The White Lotus season two.

It's the greatest thing on TV right now, so it makes sense. But what about the making of the show? What about the behind-the-scenes secrets? What was it like to film in a fancy hotel for five months, and did anyone go rogue and try to convince their co-stars they were being haunted?

That oddly specific question will make sense soon.

Here are all The White Lotus behind-the-scenes details you're going to want to know about.

Theo James' prosthetic penis.

We all saw it.

We all marvelled at it.

We all... pondered it.

But the penis attached to Theo James in the show's opening episode was, in fact, a prosthetic.

James discussed the scene in which his character Cameron changed in front of Aubrey Plaza's Harper, leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"You go into these scenes, and you have a conversation with the director, and the producers, and they go, 'Okay, for this, we're gonna use a prosthetic.' And you say, 'Okay, that sounds good,'" he shared.

He recalled discussing this with Rebecca Hickey, the show's makeup department head.

"I just want it not to be distracting. It needs to be 'Regular Joe.' Because the scene, you know, it's not about the pee pee, it's about power play and sex. It's about whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident and what that means. She says, 'I got you. Yeah, I got you. Regular Joe.'"