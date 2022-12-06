A hidden camera and... that photo: 6 clues you may have missed in The White Lotus episode 6.

Mike White is a genius.

Throughout season two of The White Lotus, he has dropped little clues about who will get murdered and who will do the... murdering.

The simmering tension reached a crescendo in episode six, when the true motivations behind some of our characters were finally revealed.

And the episode was packed with little hidden details and clues that could point to the murderer and the... murderee.

Here are all the hidden details you may have missed in The White Lotus episode six:

Just a couple of gay cowboys.

Those cowboys are up to... something.

Towards the end of the episode, the fun/sinister gays host a party at the villa and set Tanya up with a good lookin' Italian fella with a lot of cocaine.