'One of the best singers I've ever heard.' Tarryn Stokes has won The Voice Australia season 12.

The Voice season twelve has crowned its winner; Melbourne powerhouse Tarryn Stokes.

Stokes, a 40-year-old mother-of-two and former backing vocalist, takes home a recording contract with Universal Music Australia and $100,000 in prize money for the win, as voted for by the Australian public.

All four coaches turned their chairs for Stokes' blind audition at the beginning of the competition, but Stokes ultimately chose the guidance of Rita Ora — whose team has now gone all the way for the second year in a row.

During the finale, Stokes performed Celine Dion's 'All By Myself', Tina Turner's iconic hit 'Simply the Best' with Ora and her winning single 'Nobody'.

"Tarryn is one of the best singers I have ever heard, not only in Australia but the world. It is a dream seeing you flourish after everything you have sacrificed," Ora said.

Stokes said it "feels amazing" to win.

"Going from The Blinds to being in the Grand Finale and somehow believing that I can do this, it's just thanks to Rita for believing in me," she said.

Ora replied: "Are you kidding me? You did this. You did this!"

Stokes grew up in a musical family and was involved in music from a young age.

"My mum plays piano, she's a music teacher. My dad's got an amazing voice. My uncle is an opera singer. My sister played drums in a band. My brother was in a choir. We grew up playing music and expressing ourselves musically," she told Eternity in September.

