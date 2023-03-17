The Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is coming to your screens.

The Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz has officially gone into production, meaning the adaptation of the beloved novel will soon be on our screens.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz was written by New Zealand author Heather Morris and went on to sell more than 12 million copies worldwide.

This new Stan series tells a tale of bravery and love in the darkest of places and spans over eight decades.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz tells the powerful true-life story of Lale Sokolov (played by The Little Mermaid and World on Fire star Jonah Hauer-King), a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

Lale then meets Gita (played by Baptiste and Warsaw 44 star Anna Próchniak) while she is waiting in line to be tattooed and they experience love at first sight.

This is the beginning of a courageous and unforgettable story, told through one man’s memory and experience of Auschwitz-Birkenau; a tale of the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances.