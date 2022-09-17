The chilling true story behind Netflix’s The Sins of Our Mother.

Warning: This post features explicit details of child abuse and death that could be triggering for some readers.

The latest true-crime documentary series gripping the world tells a very dark tale, that of a mother accused of murdering two of her children.

The confusing case of Lori Vallow is yet to come to its conclusion, with her trial - alongside husband Chad Daybell - scheduled for January, 2023.

However, the open-ended nature of the story hasn’t stopped director Skye Borgman from wanting to share the story, with her documentary, The Sins of Our Mother, dropping on Netflix just this week.

Borgman is well-versed in telling true crime stories through her documentaries, but this year her three separate series have all taken a focus on parents who bring harm to their children.

We watched the story of Sharon Marshall in abject horror in The Girl in the Picture, and followed the strange unfolding of Anthony Templet’s history after he murdered his father in self-defence in the series I Just Killed My Father.

Borgman has now shone a light on Vallow and Daybell. The documentary has shot up the Netflix charts; the story being unravelled with the help of Colby Ryan, Vallow’s oldest and only surviving child.

