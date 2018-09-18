The Sinner season two drops on Netflix soon and it's even more terrifying than season one.

Get ready for some crime-y, twist-y goodness.

The second season of The Sinner will drop on Netflix on November 9.

The sleeper hit quickly became everyone’s obsession when the first season quietly dropped on Netflix in November last year.

The first season focused on the story of Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel), a young mum who murders a stranger, seemingly on impulse, while her family is enjoying a day at the beach.

The Sinner season two is shaping up to be even creepier than the first season…



It was a “why-dunnit” as opposed to a “who-dunnit”, and through the eight-episode arc viewers discovered what had led Cora to commit such a cold-blooded act.

It was basically the twist-filled psychological mystery of all our dreams.

Sadly, Biel’s character will not be returning for the second season.

Instead, this season will focus on a new, erm, murderer – an 11-year-old boy who killed his parents with no apparent motive.

Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) will return to his hometown to work on the case and no doubt confront some of his own demons.

The trailer promises the second season will be filled with just as many twists and turns as the first season.

And because the murderer is just a child – it’s shaping up to be even more terrifying and spine-tingling this time around.

You can watch the second season of The Sinner on Netflix on November 9. And you can catch up on the first season on Netflix now.