How Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson went from evictions and arrests to the highest-paid male actor.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has had many lives.

He's been the barrelling action movie star with rippling biceps and a world-famous smile. He's been The Rock – 'The People's Champ' – one of the WWE's biggest superstars. And he's been Dwayne Johnson, a burly football player who was nicknamed 'Dewey' by his teammates.

But long before Johnson became the world's highest-paid male actor, the 49-year-old was living a drastically different life.

Watch the trailer for Young Rock below. Post continues after video.



Video via NBC.

Born to parents Ata Johnson and former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, Dwayne Johnson spent much of his childhood bouncing between homes in California, New Zealand, Hawaii, Texas, Florida, and various other states.

Moving around the country – and even internationally – was challenging.

"I was always the new kid so that made me a target," he told news.com.au.

"We moved so much that we lived in 14 different states because my dad was on the road which was unsettling and disorientating. I used to get into a lot of fights. I wouldn't start them, but you know when you're the new kid."

For many years, Johnson's family struggled financially.

When Johnson was 14, the actor came home to find an eviction notice on the door to his family's one-bedroom apartment in Hawaii.

"We were living in an efficiency [studio] that cost $120 a week," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.

"We come home, and there’s a padlock on the door and an eviction notice. My mum starts bawling. She just started crying and breaking down. 'Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?'"

Image: Instagram.