'The fighting began almost immediately.' The biggest revelations from The Price of Glee.

When it was announced that a documentary about popular teen show Glee would be released, ardent fans - of which there are many - were hopeful it would be an honest insight into what went on behind-the-scenes of their favourite series.
However, things changed after the trailer was released, with many fans calling out the salaciousness of the project and its fixation of the supposed "Glee curse". Glee cast members, none of whom participated in the documentary, were also highly critical and vocal about The Price of Glee.
Kevin McHale, who played wheelchair-bound Artie, reiterated the cast was not involved.
Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is 🗑️ https://t.co/9IIHcbCJUT— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 10, 2022