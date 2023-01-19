'The fighting began almost immediately.' The biggest revelations from The Price of Glee.

5. Rivera's father warned her about the dangers of boating before her death.

Rivera accidentally drowned while boating with her young son at California's Lake Piru in 2020. Her father George revealed in The Price of Glee that he had spoken with her just prior to her death about the dangers involved.

"I was FaceTiming with her trying to talk her through the pitfalls of trying to anchor your boat. First of all, I said, 'Naya, you're on a pontoon boat, that's not a boat... why are you on a pontoon boat?" he explained. "I said, 'Do not jump off that effin' boat. If you've got an anchor, you can anchor it, but do you know how to anchor it? We went through a couple [of] iterations like that and then the FaceTime call hung up and that was the last time I talked to her."

When he got the phone call from police informing him his daughter was missing, he "knew immediately" she had died. "You don't find a drifting, 5-year-old child asleep on a boat at the end of a lake without his mother and have any hope. I had no hope," he said.

6. Mark Salling was always "different".

Only a few months after Glee ended in 2015, Salling, who played Noah "Puck" Puckerman, was arrested for possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty. In 2018, he died by suicide.

In the documentary, crew members expressed surprise about his criminal behaviour, but they also said Salling had always been the odd one out from the rest of the cast.

"He was quieter, for sure, and kept to himself because I think he felt more of an adult than the others. He just was, you know, a bit off. He wasn’t just a regular young man. He had some issues going on, it seemed obvious," set decorator Munch said.

7. The cast were competitive about their social media followers.

The cast members were all relatively unknown before they appeared on the show, and social media was just taking off. As Glee increased in popularity, so did its stars.