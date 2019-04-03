What ever happened to Gabrielle Richens, aka, 'The Pleasure Machine'?

You might remember model and TV presenter Gabrielle Richens, 44, by her charming nickname: ‘The Pleasure Machine’.

She adopted the delightful pet name after an airline commercial she appeared in where she played a stripper.

A voiceover tells the audience “step inside the pleasure machine” as it pans around to show a bikini-clad Richens spinning around a pole.

Here is a clip from Richens’ days on Survivor, to refresh your memory. Post continues after video.

Video by Ten

Turns out, she doesn’t mind the claim to fame. “It just stuck, I Love it; I think it’s great,” she told Muscle and Fitness magazine in 2008.

Richens started modelling in her native Britain at age 15, and moved to Australia when she was 20 because she thought it might be easier to make her mark in a slightly smaller market.

It was during the 1990s that Richens briefly dated Hamish McLaren, an Aussie surfer who called himself an investment trader.

He is at the centre of Australian scrutiny now due to his fraudulent history stealing money off more than a dozen victims. But at the time, he was most definitely a nobody. She was the rising star.

Despite a successful career, it was Richens’ relationship with Australian footballer Soloman Haumono that put her firmly on Australia’s radar.

Haumono was contracted to the Canterbury Bulldogs when he met Richens in a Sydney nightclub. The pair were soon labelled the ‘Posh and Becks’ of Down Under.

After a whirlwind few years of romance, he left Australia for the UK in 1998 to be with her. But he didn’t tell his family…or his club, putting his career at great jeopardy.

At the time the debate was fierce. Should his contract be terminated? Was he just following his heart?