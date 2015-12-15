The place where strangers confide their deepest, darkest secrets.

Frank Warren is the keeper of secrets. Over half a million of them.

He started an art project called Post Secret back in 2005 and for over a decade now, people have been confiding in him.

Warren runs a website called PostSecret.com, where people from around the world write down their innermost thoughts — their most shameful, embarrassing or difficult secrets — on postcards and send them to him. The whole thing is anonymous, and there are no limits.

The secrets rage from the illicit and erotic to the utterly mundane, but each one tells their own unique story. They include:

“I think Judaism is a beautiful, fascinating and true religion. But I am scared to convert, because I’m Asian.” “In college, I sleep with the kind of boys who bullied me in high-school.” “My dad is a Catholic priest. I have been HIS secret for 21 years.” “I missed everything you said in lecture today. I was thinking of you… naked.”

Post Secret is the most visited advertisement-free blog in the world.