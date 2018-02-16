As the kids settle into their 2018 school routines and start their after-school activities like playing sport, learning instruments and going to tutorial groups, weekdays may start to feel chaotic. A spare moment during or at the end of the day? Now that’s a luxury.

Mum-of-three Katrina Springer, also known as The Organised Housewife, has figured out some clever home organisation systems to help simplify family life and keep the house in order. She’s a connoisseur when it comes to creating useful charts and lists, which she prints herself, helping to bring even more calm and organisation into the home. Yes, it’s not a crazy dream – you can do it too.

Here are some of her practical time management tips for busy families looking to tame the household, with the help of printers and to-do lists:

1. Routine is your friend. Embrace it.

With the limited time we have in the morning, it can easily become frantic with getting the kids ready for school or getting ready to get to work on time. Most mornings so much needs to be accomplished, from putting washing on the line to preparing lunches to tidying up the kitchen to ensuring the kids are dressed (and don’t forget to dress yourself too!). Having a routine may be repetitive, but it will make your home life easier and family happier in the end.

Keeping lists is one of the essential keys to time management. Without a to-do list, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the amount of things you have on your plate.

Actually seeing your tasks will help you prioritise, focus your attention and help you remember what you need to do. Using a printable template like the one below can really help – and every day, you’ll feel a good sense of accomplishment when you tick a task off the list!