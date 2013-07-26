What's your knowledge gap?

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Everyone’s got that thing that they just. Can’t. Remember. A big fat knowledge gap. It doesn’t matter how basic it is – it’s the thing that just gets deleted from your brain before it’s had the chance to be properly processed.

The Mamamia office is sometimes a forgetful one. When there’s so much going on at once, a few things invariably get lost in the frantic trail of “THE ROYAL BABY IS COMING!” and “who ate all the gelato in the freezer?”

Generally, we get through the day okay, using an incredibly complex system of Post-it notes that serve to remind us about every post that needs to go up on any particular day. (Let’s not speak of the time that the Best and Worst post-it note went missing from the wall and we forgot to put the post up on a Friday… despite the fact that it’s been happening every Friday on Mamamia for, say, about five years now.)

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Post-it notes. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

There are, however, several basic skills that each of us just can’t grasp. Things that we try to remember and our brain says, “sorry. Do not compute.”

Mamamia editor Jamila can name just about any people, past, present or future, that’s ever had a position in Australia’s political sphere. She can tell you the qualifications and life history of just about any Member of Parliament that pops up on the television screen during Question Time.

And yet… she can’t remember her mobile phone number. She’s had it for about a year now and still can’t give it out to people. This got so bad that deputy editor Lucy had to write the number on a post-it note for her so that it could be stuck above her computer at all times.

Lucy might be able to remember both her own number AND Jam’s number – but she’s not so great when it comes to the kitchen, despite her own mother being a professional cook.

“I don’t remember how to cook rice,” she said. “EVER. I don’t remember the ratios. Like, water and rice – how much rice, how much water? And how do you cook corn? Do you put it all in together? And mashed potato and boiled eggs – do you put it in cold water? Hot water? When does the salt go in? Or is that pasta?”