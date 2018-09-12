"The scariest part of The Nun happened after I left the cinema."

The Nun was cursed before it even premiered.

The 2018 film, a prequel to The Conjuring movies, some of the most terrifying horror films of the last decade, was advertised through a six second trailer that ran before videos on YouTube.

And… no.

People complained, likely because they wet their pants and it was shameful as well as inconvenient.

The ad began with a symbol indicating that the volume was down.

“Goodness!” the viewer thought to themselves. “I better turn the volume right up as to be able to hear this bizarre looking ad.”

It was at this moment viewers were presented with a jump shock so terrifying that people got GENUINELY ANGRY and made complaints.

Now I, like any horror movie enthusiastic, thought to myself: “This movie is about a demonic nun who runs at people for no reason, what could possibly go wrong?”

And the answer was simple: Everything. Literally, everything.

You can watch the trailer right here.

The Nun takes place two decades before The Conjuring 2, and begins with a young nun who resides in an abbey in Romania (obviously), running from a demon (obviously) and ultimately jumping out a window to her death.

Father Burke (Demián Bichir), who has a history with demon nuns etc., and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate the peculiar series of events – but mostly to search for the ghosts and tell them to stop ASAP, please.

Within moments they discover, along with a French-Canadian farmer who goes by ‘Frenchie’ (Jonas Bloquet), that this abbey is… f*cked.

When Frenchie found the nun’s body, he moved her inside and laid her down.

But when the three of them go to recover the nun, she is obviously sitting up like she’s reading a book.

Father Burke thinks it might just be a result of sporadic movements after death which mysteriously make dead people stand up straight. But that’s not it, Father Burke. It’s obviously because of the demon nun that chased her out the window FFS.

What follows, like any horror movie, is a series of appalling decisions.