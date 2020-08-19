Before she was The Nanny, Fran Drescher was sexually assaulted during a terrifying home invasion.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

She was the flashy girl from Flushing, who became the nanny named Fran.

But before Fran Drescher was a household star on the beloved 90s sitcom The Nanny, she suffered a traumatic experience that still haunts her to this day.

In 1985, Drescher and her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson were at home with a female friend when two men burst in and raped the women at gunpoint.

Jacobson was restrained and forced to watch the horrific attack.

Fran Drescher suffered a terrifying home invasion before she became a household name. Image: Getty.

The 62-year-old has spoken extensively about the terrifying ordeal, most recently in an interview with Fox News, where she detailed the devastating impact it had on her.

"It's really hard. I felt like I was shattered in a million pieces," she said this week. "It took me at least a year before I even felt close to being myself."

"You're really on edge and you're not yourself at all. And you keep replaying in your head, 'What if I did this? Or maybe if I never went home that night and I was supposed to maybe go out for dinner with other people and if only I had done that and blah, blah, blah,'" she reflected.

"And, you know, we all got therapy, which helps because we got tools on how to not dwell in the moment of horror and walk ourselves – our minds all the way through the process of 'and then they left and then we lived and then they were caught and now they're in jail and we're okay,' you know, and all of that."