16 pieces of evidence that prove Fran Fine was an underrated style guru.

For a former cosmetics salesgirl from Flushing, Queens; Fran Fine sure had a kick-ass wardrobe.

From Moschino to Ralph Lauren, Anna Sui to Christian Lacroix; we were all apparently too busy waiting for her to pash Mr Sheffield to notice her designer threads.

Well, now is a time for reflection, with some clever bugger creating an Instagram account dedicated wholly and solely to the Queen of ’90s fashion herself, Fran Fine.

What Fran Wore is dishing up some statement-print realness, with almost 200 shots of classic Fran getups for us to gush over.

More is more with the world’s most famous Nanny, and we’re ready to countdown our favourite looks.

Fran was often carted around as the date for commitment-phobe Maxwell Sheffield. And she always bought the goods with her black tie numbers. (Because, ya know, we all have that flower-trimmed Moschino frock gathering dust in the back of our wardrobes.)

Yeah, but does your bag match your shoes match your jacket match your skirt? #ClassicFran