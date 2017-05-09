It turns out The Last Resort is just a whole lot of messed up white people trapped on an island.

Excuse me.

But tonight was the premiere of Channel 9’s The Last Resort and it was better than any Tuesday night we’ve had since Married at First Sight ended (R.I.P.).

We begin with the word “groundbreaking,” like when “groundbreaking” means it’s just Seven Year Switch on an unspecified tropical island. I don’t even want to describe the premise of the show because you know it. In your heart you already know.

Listen: Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk point out a few huge issues with The Last Resort on the latest episode of The Binge. Post continues below.

A quick intro tells us it’s about five long-term couples facing relationship issues (Seven Year Switch), who are sent to an island for no conceivable reason (Survivor) where they then have to fake marry someone (Married at First Sight) before deciding after one month if they want to stay together (Seven Year Switch… again).

Cool.

I have two initial observations:

“Hey, that’s the chick from jacketgate…”

It’s the jacketgate chick! The psychologist, Sandy Rea.