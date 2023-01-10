Kai the 'Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker' became an internet sensation. Then he killed someone.

On February 1, 2013, an 'internet sensation' was born under complex circumstances.

A car accident had taken place in Fresno California, where a man experiencing delusions, Jeff Simmons McBride, had seemingly deliberately rammed his car into a utility worker. When a female bystander approached to help McBride, he attacked her in a bear hug, threatening to "squeeze the life" out of her.

It was at this point that another bystander, Kai Lawrence, stepped in to help the distressed woman. He took a hatchet tool from his backpack and began beating McBride in the head.

Soon after the ordeal, Lawrence was asked by a local news channel, KMPH News, for a roadside interview. Lawrence didn't hesitate.

"I was in the passenger side of this car and he comes over... he smashed into this car, he's then pinned in between a truck, I hop out. He gets up, these two women are trying to help him, and he grabs one of them. A guy that big could snap a woman's neck like a pencil stick. So I f**king ran up behind him with a hatchet, and Smash, Smash, SUH-MASH," Lawrence said animatedly.

"I was hitchhiking. People say 'don't hitchhike' well at least I was here. Dude that guy was f**king cooked out man. I cleaned his mother f**king head wide open with a hatchet."

Watch the trailer for The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. Post continues below.