Elisabeth Moss has addressed the similarities between The Handmaid's Tale and her religion.

Since premiering earlier this year, The Handmaid’s Tale has sparked countless discussions and had a lot of people asking a lot of questions, namely about its lead star Elisabeth Moss and her relationship with Scientology.

For years, it has been on the record that Moss was raised as and still is a practicing Scientologist, but it’s also a point that the actress almost never discusses publicly. Something that didn’t really matter all that much until she starred as Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale and embarked upon a role that is hugely at odds with the beliefs of the Church of Scientology.

Earlier this week, though, Moss finally put the question to bed when an Instagram user named moleybanks commented on one of Moss's recent posts, "Love this adaptation so much. Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong and evil... it's just very interesting."

In response, Moss wrote, "That's actually not true at all about Scientology. Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding and truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!!"

