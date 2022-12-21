Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

Jane*, an Australian First Nations woman, is pleading with the federal government to stop her young daughter from being sent overseas into the care of her allegedly abusive father - Jane's ex-partner.

It comes down to a treaty known as the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, an international agreement that enacts the return of a child who has been 'internationally abducted' by a parent from one member country to another.

Under the Hague Convention, a child is considered abducted if they are taken across an international border by one parent without the consent of the other parent. Yet around three quarters of all cases filed under the Hague Convention are against mothers - many of whom are fleeing alleged domestic violence or seeking to protect their children from alleged abuse.

Mamamia spoke to Jane, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Jane met her ex-partner while travelling. She is from Australia, a proud Indigenous woman, and he is from Europe. We won't name the specific country for legal reasons.

"Our relationship had a lot of domestic violence and coercive control. He was just being really, really abusive," Jane told Mamamia.

Watch: Sally Faulkner on the moment her kids were torn away. Post continues below.