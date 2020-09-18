The true story that inspired Netflix's hilarious new series, The Duchess.

Katherine Ryan's debut TV show The Duchess just dropped on Netflix.

The London-based Canadian comedian - who created, wrote and stars in the series - plays a single mother in her mid-30s living in London, navigating life, love and whether to have a second child.

Her character finds herself contemplating who to have a child with:

Her nemesis ex-boyfriend Shep, who's not only a washed-up boy band star but also the father to her daughter

Her long-term dentist boyfriend Evan

Or, a sperm donor

Oh, and her character's name is Katherine Ryan.

The 37-year-old comedian and actress has noted that the six-part series has aspects of truth to it - including the fact the lead has the exact name as her own.

"Her name is Katherine Ryan out of pure laziness because I always meant to change her name and then I just thought, 'Oh well,'" Ryan told Digital Spy.

Like her on-screen character, Ryan has a cynical sense of humour and love for over-the-top fashion (as spotted in the pilot when she wears a jumper with "World's Smallest Pussy" emblazoned across it). She also has a tween daughter Violet, who she has an extremely close relationship with much like her on-screen daughter, Olive.

"I do think that the show is an insight into me as a person and a performer because the central relationship in my life is the relationship with my daughter," Ryan told Refinery 29. "I have never prioritised men. Historically, I keep them at arm’s length."