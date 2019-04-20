'The new horror movie that's so frightening I almost walked out of the cinema. Twice.'

There are two reasons people watch horror films.

1. The brilliantly twisted plot lines. Think: Us or Get Out.

2. The jump scares.

The Curse of the Weeping Woman sits very firmly in the second category, and it does it well.

Watch the trailer for The Curse of the Weeping Woman. Warning: jump scares ahead.

Slotting itself into the same universe as the Annabelle and The Conjuring series, The Curse of the Weeping Woman follows the story of social worker Anna Tate-Garcia (Linda Cardellini) and her two children, Chris and Samantha.

One day at work Anna goes to the home of one of her clients, and through a series of unfortunate events her kids become the next target of La Llorona, a spirit who appears as a scorned bride with a penchant for child sacrifices.

Once a beautiful young bride, La Llorona was sent into a jealous fit upon finding out her husband had been cheating on her and so she took the thing that was most important to him – their sons. After drowning them in a lake, she is overcome with grief and stalks the world for other children to kill, in hopes of exchanging them for her two sons.

In an attempt to rid her family of the spirit, Anna seeks the help of a priest and a Mexican shaman to exercise La Llorona, with several jump scares and anxiety-inducing, watch-this-through-your-hands moments along the way.