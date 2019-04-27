Cries in the night and unseen hands: The true story behind The Curse of the Weeping Woman.

A woman scorned, two dead children, and a wailing woman in white who continues to haunt lakes and rivers in search of her drowned sons.

Behind the jump scare-tastic film, The Curse of the Weeping Woman, is the terrifying Mexican folk tale of La Llorona, a story which continues to be told to Mexican children today.

Taking place in Aztec times, La Llorona was said to be a beautiful peasant woman named Maria who married a wealthier man. Initially they were in love and shared two sons, however he soon became distant. One day, Maria was walking along the river with her children when she saw her husband with a younger woman. In a fit of rage she drowned both her sons in the river, but once she realised her mistake she became inconsolable and spent the rest of her life searching for her sons along the bank, wailing and crying, before she perished too.

There are a few other interpretations of La Llorona.

Some versions paint her to be a neglectful mother who left her children to dance and flirt with men and one night came home to find her sons drowned. While others say she killed her sons in a fit of jealousy and spite because her husband continually paid more attention to them. In another version, La Llorona drowns herself in the river immediately after she realises her sons are dead.

Despite the variations, the story of La Llorona is still told to scare misbehaving children today. Some say the ‘wailing woman in white’ can be heard saying “mis hijos” (my children), while looking for other kids to kill to exchange them for her own. Other interpretations say people hear the cries of La Llorona shortly before they die themselves.