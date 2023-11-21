The story behind The Crown's most hated scene.

The first four episodes of The Crown's sixth – and final – season are streaming on Netflix, and are drawing rather polarised reactions from everyone who hits play.

The episodes portray the final weeks of Princess Diana's life: her last European holidays with Dodi Fayed, the intensity of paparazzi following them around, and the car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel that killed them. Followed, of course, by the royal family's highly documented actions in the aftermath.

Unsurprisingly, many people have strong opinions about the portrayal of the deaths, and the scenes that depict the worst moment of some people's lives – namely, two young princes. But the biggest faux pas, according to not only critics but also audiences, are two moments featuring Diana. After her death.

Watch: the trailer for The Crown season six. Post continues below video.

In the first, Diana appears talking to Charles on a plane after he has had to identify her body in a Paris morgue. In a scene 20 minutes later, she strikes up conversation with Queen Elizabeth, who is watching footage of devastated crowds while trying to figure out what to do for the funeral.

Yes, they're ghost scenes. But the team behind the show really don't want us to call them that.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan dismissed the word "ghost" when referring to the character's reappearance in interviews, explaining the plot device as something less spooky.