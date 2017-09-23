There's a kickarse reason all The Block contestants are wearing the same jumper.

If you haven’t been watching with an eagle eye it could have been pretty easy to pass by, but just about every contestant on this season of The Block has been spotted wearing the same hoodie and long-sleeved top this year, and as it happens, there’s an important reason behind it.

It started with Elyse and Josh and quickly moved on to Stick and Wombat. Then we saw Clint donning the jumper, and Jason, and Ronnie. So why are a bunch of rookie renovators all wearing Sea Shepherd tees and jumpers?

According to Wombat, it all came about when the five teams took part in a painting challenge in Williamstown.

"We were down there in a warehouse on the docks in Williamstown and the Steve Irwin [one of Sea Shepherd's biggest vessels] was docked. Josh and I ran over when we had a break and found out more about what they do and got some t-shirts to wear," Wombat tells Mamamia.

