Why are the Biggest Loser makeovers so damn good to watch?

There have been some excellent moments in this season of The Biggest Loser Families. There was the moment Jodie Pestell became the unexpected hero of the fat acceptance movement, by refusing to train when Shannan told her to.

There was the moment Cliff attempted to have a comprehensive argument with the other contestants, while covered in mud.

And now we’ve seen the makeovers.

Last night, the contestants, some who have lost upwards of 40kg in the 10 weeks since the show started, were almost unrecognisable. While I have my grievances with The Biggest Loser, seeing Daniel Jofre hold back swear words while looking at his reflection got me right in the feels.

See Daniel’s makeover reveal here:

Daniel Jofre, you are a serious babe.

Rob Jofre’s makeover was also jawdropping. The 42-year-old father of one has lost 45kg in the competition so far, and literally looks like a completely different person.

There’s no denying the makeovers were impressive. These people have just lost so much weight that it boggles the mind. They were also wearing fashionable, well-fitting clothes (compared to the ‘uniforms’ they wear in the house), they were covered in fake tan, they’d had their makeup done and their hair styled. Thanks to all this, many contestants looked as though they’ve never carried any extra weight, and like they had a “health halo”, as Michelle Bridges described.