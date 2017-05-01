The Biggest Loser winner was announced while nobody was looking.

In the last 24 hours, two reality TV shows have crowned their winners. But you only heard about one of them.

While Australia was busy debating the merits of Amy and Tyson’s My Kitchen Rules win, The Biggest Loser: Transformed also wrapped up — not with a bang, but with a whimper.

Since it was moved from its primetime evening slot to 1pm, the ill-fated season has all but disappeared from public discourse.

At the beginning there was a bit of controversy about contestant Nikki’s starting weight, and a smidgen of debate over whether the show’s more holistic approach was an improvement on the traditional format, but it simply failed to get off the ground.

Now, the finale has passed with barely a blip.

In case you missed it, which you definitely did, the final episode saw Lynton crowned the Biggest Loser for 2017.

We’re very proud to announce Lynton as The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017! #TBLAU A post shared by The Biggest Loser Australia (@biggestloserau) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

For his efforts, Lynton — who was on trainer Shannan Ponton’s team — picked up a cool $100,000 in prize money.

So there you go.

