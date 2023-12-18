The magic $19 cream that will solve your dreaded 'thigh chafe' situation. Forever.

Fact: We all have thighs. Also fact: Sometimes they rub together when it’s hot and it bloody hurts.
So how much would you pay to never experience the ungodly pain of thigh chafe ever again?
$20? $50? $5000? 1 MILLION DOLLARS?
While many would argue you can’t put a price on that kind of comfort, the good news is you only need a very specific $18.99 to banish… the chafe. Forever.
The solution? It’s called Neat 3B Cream and “it will change your life,” multiple Mamamia staff cried out in glee.
3B Cream works by reducing the amount of sweat produced on the area it’s applied to, lubricating the skin to prevent friction and chafing. It’s also available at Chemist Warehouse and costs less than $20.
Essentially, it lubes you up so your thighs can glide alongside one another seamlessly.
Top Comments
Regular old roll-on deodorant also costs less than $14 (quite a lot less than $14, in fact) and you've probably already got some in your bathroom.
I used to wear bike shorts under my dresses/skirts in the summer but got irritated with them when they'd inevitably roll up. I read a suggestion somewhere to try roll-on deodorant and although I was a bit dubious, I gave it a go anyway. I haven't looked back. I generally do not even have to reapply it during the day. It gets me through 7 hours at work just fine.