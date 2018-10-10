Holy mother of Osher, the first episode of The Bachelorette just happened and gee it was bonkers.

If you’re new here, tonight marks the premier of 2018’s The Bachelorette. This year’s season of the reality TV matchmaking franchise sees former The Bachelor (on Tim Robards’ season back in 2013) AND Bachelor In Paradise (literally just a few months ago) contestant Ali Oetjen trawling through 18 mostly-brunette men to finally find a love that will last…

At least until the show has finished airing.

On Wednesday night, the people of Australia got their first taste of what we can expect from the 31-year-old’s quest to find Mr Right.

There was a thing made out of a Kangaroo scrotum, a Honey Badger lookalike, a pretend knight in squeaky armour and… well, you’ll have to read Mamamia’s Bachelorette recap for the full run down.

In the meantime, here are the very best Twitter reactions to The Bachelorette finale that pretty much sum it up perfectly.

Over the last few years we’ve watched so, so many people get dressed in slow-motion in their bedrooms. What the fuck is wrong with us. #BacheloretteAU — Jo Thornely (@jothornely) October 10, 2018