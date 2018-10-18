The three words Ali said on The Bachelorette last night that have us very confused.

We’re… confused.

No, not just because the promo for last night’s episode of The Bachelorette promised us drama we did not receive, but also because bachelorette Ali Oetjen said something… weird.

It went down after a group date, when Ali and 29-year-old Generic Brand Magic Mike Ivan were having a chat about wanting children.

Ali was gobsmacked when Ivan told her he wanted five kids in the next five years.

"Is that in the next five years for you?," Ali asked... scared for her life and her uterus.

She was clearly surprised: "Holy moly... Ivan wants five kids in five years, that means I'm going to be pregnant every year up until I'm 41," she said to camera.

"Until I'm 41."

Hold on a second.

According to Channel 10, Ali is 32, so in five years time... she'll be 37.