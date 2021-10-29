Last night, Australia fell in love with Konrad. So he definitely won't win The Bachelorette.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

We are only two weeks into Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette, but we've already fallen hook, line and sinker for sweet angel Konrad.

First of all, the lad turned up on the red carpet with a love seat that he needed Brooke's help building. A bold move! That same night, he became a victim of the season's first, quote, "dog act", when Jess took Brooke to the seat before Konrad had a chance to christen it like he'd hoped.

The betrayal! The audacity!

Watch: Konrad and Brooke's single date. Post continues below video.

The next day, Konrad shined during the photoshoot date by getting one back over Jess - hijacking her photos by pretending to propose to (a very flattered) Brooke.

By this point, we were well and truly down for Konrad's storyline, from downtrodden seat-maker to serious contender.

Then on Thursday's episode, Konrad and Brooke had a super sweet self-care themed date, involving massages, face masks and painting each other's nails.

This man is a goddamn unicorn.