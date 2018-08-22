Vanessa Sunshine just had a date with Honey Badger. Still doesn't know who he is.

SO.

Vanessa Sunshine just won some one-on-one time with the Honey Badger.

They sat on one of those romantic-looking sex couches and then…

NOTHING.

Yep, there be crickets.

via GIPHY

Honey Badger asked Vanessa Not So-Sunshine-y a bunch of questions and she responded as though he was a tax auditor.

He asked her what she liked to do and she said brunch.

She then told him brunch was a ‘Melbourne thing’ which offended precisely everyone.

Honey Badgelor asked her whether a sense of humour was important to her and she responded with a look that would terrify Stalin.

He then asked her whether she liked dad jokes and she did not.

We unpack the funniest moments from the Honey Badger’s latest week in the mansion on our Bach Chat podcast. Post continues after audio.



“I haven’t seen Vanessa laugh, so it comes down to four things I believe,” Nick explained to the camera.

“It’s either A, our connection isn’t ideal. B, she doesn’t like laughing. C, she doesn’t like smiling. Or D, my jokes aren’t funny. We all know that’s not it, so it’s gotta be A, B, or C.”

Once even the alpacas in the background were cringing, Nick decided to call it.

He thanked Vanessa Sunshine for the date and told her he would “pack it up”.