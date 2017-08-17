The Bachelor reminded us it's only OK when men earn money from being topless.

As always, Wednesday night’s episode of The Bachelor taught us a number of invaluable life lessons.

Among such wisdom as ‘wake boarding on a date is quite literally never a good idea’ and ‘it’s important to judge women on how well they interact with random five year olds’, the show made it blatantly clear that women have a duty, nay, an obligation, to share with a man their entire employment history… immediately.

Given that the season is almost at its half way point, Matty J decided to invite his older sister Kate to meet all his girlfriends and grill them on whether they’re dating a complete stranger on a national reality TV show for the right reasons, etc.

But while speaking to the women, a secret emerged.

You see, contestant Leah Costa was once a… how do we put this. She once… years ago… she… she worked as a topless waitress.

When Leah's 'secret' was exposed, Kate had a lot of questions for her. Is this still happening now? Does Matty J know?

At this point, Leah had spent approximately three minutes with Matty, and in the tradition of the show, they had spent that time talking about nothing.

But STOP. The moral outrage was HIGH. How could a woman looking for a serious relationship with a man she's never met have ever been a topless waitress? Doesn't she know that her body belongs to her future husband? How could she not have introduced herself from the start with the quintessential opening line: 'Hi, I'm Leah, and here's my CV'?

