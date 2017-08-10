Though marketing itself as the ultimate kind of reality television show, those who watch The Bachelor know how far it falls from the realm of real.

Very rarely, in any kind of reality, will you find one man able to date 22 women at the one time without raising an eyebrow, and very rarely, at least in my kind of reality, will you hand someone a red rose every time you decide you want to see them again.

Alas, it’s perhaps the fact The Bachelor is packaged as something far from reality that demands its cult following. But of course I can watch The Bachelor and still be a feminist, because here I am consuming something so outlandish that I can critique it with reckless abandon, we say.

And so it is, and so we do.

But on Wednesday night, we saw, for the first time, real life intrude on The Bachelor, and suddenly, it wasn’t all champagne, cheese, fun and games anymore.

For those who missed the show’s climax – which, might I add, was ironically rather anti-climactic – contestant Sian Kelly had a kind of outburst that should be more common in a scenario where you’re locked away from the world, with only the intrusion of a camera crew keeping you company.