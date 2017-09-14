It’s The Bachelor finale, which means we finally see Matty pick his winner ‘true love’ and present them with a ring for…

Hang on, what exactly is the ring for?

We know it’s not a marriage proposal – Matty has shut that rumour down himself.

Perhaps it’s a “I promise to never date multiple people at once. Anymore” ring?

Or a “I vow never to make you jump out of a plane in pretence of it being a date” ring?

Or even a “Please make a joint lifestyle blog with me” promise ring?



Either way, it may just be the flashiest one we’ve seen on the five seasons of The Bachelor Australia so far.

Custom made and designed by Matty himself with "Official Diamond Partner" Larson Jewellery, the final ring is 18 ct white gold and set with a whopping 1.30ct oval diamond.