Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Ahhh Friday.

When your brain is fried, your drink perpetually needs a top up and every part of you is aching for the weekend.

We hear you. We see you. We give you:

Friday’s best entertainment and gossip news. Some serious, some not.

Like a chocolate bar for your mind. Go forth and get your fix.

1. The Bachelor’s Jen Hawke speaks for the first time about her experience in a violent relationship.

One of this season's most memorable Bachelor contestants, Jen Hawke, has opened up about her experience with domestic violence in an effort to shed light on the issue.

"When I was just 20 years of age I was a victim of domestic violence," she wrote in a recent Instagram post.

"For me it was one incredibly violent incident and I somehow found the strength to leave and walk away from my relationship.

"Fortunately for me, circumstances ensured I stayed away from my abuser and never fell back into that relationship."

Without being specific, Jen said "recent events" highlighted to her how important it was to speak about domestic violence. She said she knows many women aren't so fortunate when it comes to getting out of an unhealthy relationship and encouraged her followers to check in on the women in their lives.

"I implore all of you to check on your daughters, sisters, mothers and friends. Read between the lines and pay attention to the small details of their situations."

If you would like to someone to talk to more about domestic abuse call 1800RESPECT.

2. Jasmine Yarbrough shares what it's like to date Karl. In about 20 words.