tv

The women of Australia were exposed to the Honey Badger's brother and Twitter got thirsty.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Bachelor, the women of Australia were exposed to the Honey Badger’s brother – Jacob Badger Cummins.

And we approved.

We’ve already tracked him down on Instagram – for erm… professional reasons – and judging from his 264 photos, Nick’s younger brother is a fan of beer, sunsets, fishing and rugby.

I guess some things run in the family.

#Fishing #afternoon #stavanger #Norway

A post shared by Jacob Anthony Cummins (@cumminsjacob) on

Some fans immediately dubbed him the “domesticated Badger” because of his (comparatively) groomed hair and more… shall we say, low-key personality, while others were immediately attracted to his face.

Which they liked very much.

To be fair, throughout the episode, we also saw him comfort a confused and addled Cass, while offering a nugget or two of actually pretty good advice. So points for emotional maturity, but back to his face please.

via GIPHY

Here are some of the thirsty, thirsty tweets, that pretty much sum up the collective mood.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

The Spill

MAFS: 25 Broken People

Mamamia Recaps

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And you know what? Same, guys… same.

What are your thoughts on Jacob Badger? Thoughts in the comments please.

Take the below quiz to work out which Bachelor date suits you best!

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout