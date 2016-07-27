There's actual science behind the dates on 'The Bachelor.'

Australia has quite an impressive track record when it comes to real love blossoming from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich are still going strong, having just been on a romantic trip all over Europe.

Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski are engaged, and their relationship has even reached the point where Snezana can be trusted to take Sam’s dog for a walk without him. #notevenlosingthedog #relationshipgoals

This may just be my favourite photo ever. Snez and Eve have been reluctant to take H for a walk without me incase something happened to him. They know how much I love that dog. Well, today it happened ❤️ #snezinherwoodstop???? #hendrixlookatthecamera #my3 A photo posted by Sam Wood (@samjameswood) on Jul 20, 2016 at 1:40am PDT

Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek are soul mates, as evidenced by the fact Sam shaves Sasha’s back hair.

And then… well, then there’s Blake. But we don’t talk about Blake.

So why does this formula work so well? What is it that makes people really feel as though they’re falling in love after just a few dates?

Guys, it’s f**king SCIENCE.

You might have noticed a trend among the types of dates contestants go on in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — namely, they tend to jump off/out of things.