We now know the question no woman ever wants to be asked by their boyfriend's brother.

Meeting your new partner’s family is awkward.

Especially when your every move is being filmed for national television and your lover is still kinda, sorta dating someone else.

So it doesn’t help when you’re hit with a whole host of inappropriate questions during that all important first meet and greet.

Just ask The Bachelor‘s Elise Stacy.

During the show’s finale – in which Australia already knew who had won eagerly awaited the announcement of who Matty J had chosen as ‘the one’ – Elise was subjected to what can only be described as the most awkward grilling of all time from Matty’s older brother, Tom.

“Have you had many lovers in the past at all?” Tom asked the Bachelor hopeful literally five seconds after they first met.