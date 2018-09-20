The Twins recap The Bachelor: Well... let’s be real about what led to that random AF eviction.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Oh.

Osher has never found anything as funny as Nick on a segway. And we don’t know why.

Everyone's on a group date, and Osher excitedly announces it's time for the inaugural Bachelor Segway Relay.

Osher, pls. There's a reason it's inaugural and it's mostly because it's an appalling idea.

To be clear, the last time Osher forced everyone to play a game for no reason, Jamie-Lee sustained such a serious injury to her ankle that she a) went to hospital, and b) had to wear a moon boot for her remaining time on the show.

We unpack the funniest moments from the Honey Badger’s latest week in the mansion on our Bach Chat podcast. Post continues after audio.

SHE COULDN'T WEAR HEELS FOR THE COCKTAIL PARTIES. BECAUSE HER FOOT WAS IN A MOON BOOT.

Osher should be banned from coordinating games and no one knows this more than Osher.

Nonetheless, he has segways. And yes, he needs everyone to be careful on them.

As usual, the rules make no sense, and the unnecessary uniforms are revolting.

Essentially, each woman has to do a lap on the segway, and then answer a question about Nick. If they get the question wrong, they have to just stand there and wait for one minute, which makes for truly terrible viewing.

When Cass has her turn, she's asked about Nick's favourite type of music, and obviously she knows it's a) classic rock. How? Because of that time she went ON A ROAD TRIP WITH HIS FAMILY TO QUEENSLAND. AND BONDED WITH NICK'S BROTHER.

Just as Brooke's about to answer her question, there's a commotion in the background.

It's Britt.

She's flown off her segway and into the dirt, most probably breaking a limb.

Osher. Is. Terrified.

He's been given warning after warning, and now he's certain they're going to take his license to invent games away from him. He only just got rid of the boot, and now this?

But EUGH she's fine, and FFS we do NOT have time for such manufactured drama at this late stage of the competition.

Once the winning team is announced, Nick obviously just chooses whoever he wants to spend some extra time with. He chooses Brooke, and everyone's furious, because she's had enough dates and they expected this reductive, humiliating experience to be more... fair.

Nick and Brooke's date is completely unexceptional but SHHH pls because Emily's going on a single date and we forgot she was still here.

It turns out Emily, about whom we know nothing, likes ballet.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So Mr Badger has decided to take her to see a ballet rehearsal at the opera house. But Nick can't just watch other people dance, he must participate, so obviously he and Emily must do a 'ballet' together.

When Nick is handed his jock strap, he wonders out loud where his genitalia will sit and then comments, "It's going straight up my crackle!"

Cool. It's prime time, but cool.

It's not at all clear why Nick and Emily are rehearsing a dance to perform in front of 'Australia's best ballet dancers,' but allegedly that's what they're doing.

After montages that show Emily getting increasingly frustrated with a blatantly incompetent Mr Badger, they force professional ballet people, who look like they have far better things to do, to watch their dance.

"I think Kevin and Robin were really impressed," Emily says, and we... don't.

After destroying the discipline of ballet forever, Nick and Emily sit down on a couch, presumably with the intention of having a conversation.

Except it... it... it happens again.

THEY RUN OUT OF THINGS TO TALK ABOUT AND THEY HAVEN'T EVEN SPOKEN ABOUT ANYTHING YET.