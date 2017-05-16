Mum's warning after 'cosmetic surgery nightmare' stops her breastfeeding her baby.

In 2013, Perth woman Courtney O’Keefe decided she would get breast implants, believing her weight-loss had made her breasts “look like pancakes”.

Courtney booked a trip to Thailand, then aged 24, with an Australian tour company alongside nine other women and booked her surgery for $7500.

Four years on, after a series of nearly-deadly infections, Courtney has undergone a partial mastectomy to ensure her health.

She is now a mum to a five-month-old daughter. But speaking to 9 News, the 28-year-old said her "cosmetic surgery nightmare" means she is unable to breastfeed her own child.

Courtney said as soon as she was wheeled into theatre at a Bangkok hospital, she began to feel uncomfortable, noticing that the operating room was "dirty".

Almost as soon as her surgery was finished, Courtney fell ill. She was "in agony" by the time she arrived home in Perth, and was rushed to hospital by her mother, where she was placed in quarantine.

