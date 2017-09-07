"My teenage son just told me what "BAE" stands for for and I'm a little shocked."

My son Philip is on the cusp of being a teenager, although the joke is that he’s been acting like one for more than a year now.
It’s been via text message that I learned the following acronyms.
I thought I knew what some of them meant, but to my surprise, the meaning of many has changed.
There are so many to keep on top of so here is a helpful list, so you don’t have to ask your child to explain the meaning of their many and varied texts.
To help a mama out.
HMU – Hit me up
BAE – Before anyone else
OOTD – Outfit of the day
SHIP – Relationship
IKR – I know, right?
SMH – Shaking my head
GOAT – Greatest of all time
