15 photos that show the reality of what's actually happening in Texas right now.

Millions of people were left in the dark and without safe drinking water for days after a historic winter storm swept through Texas last week, causing a statewide electrical grid failure.

The unprecedented storm, officially named Winter Storm Uri, hit the US on Saturday February 13, bringing extreme weather conditions, snow and frigid temperatures which have killed more than 70 people.

About half of the fatalities have occurred from Texas alone, which is the only state that operates its own power grid.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a woman and an eight-year-old child died from carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving a car running in a garage overnight to help generate heat.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday, allowing the state to receive additional federal resources to assist with the blackouts and water shortages. Biden also said he plans to visit Texas, with the ABC reporting he could travel to the state as soon as this week.

As of Saturday, 85,000 households across Texas still remained without power and more than 15 million people had been impacted by water disruptions, one official told CNN.

Food is also an issue, with grocery store shelves still bare.

"The power is mostly back on, but now the biggest issues is water and food. In the grocery stores, the aisles have been swept clean," Texas Congressman Colin Allred told MSNBC.

Here are 15 photos that show the reality of what's happening in Texas right now.