Tessa James has some advice for fellow City2Surf runners.

It’s been a tough few years for Tessa James. After undergoing chemotherapy for Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2015, the Home and Away actress has now marked one year since going into remission.

Splitting her time between Sydney and LA for auditions, James is busier than ever – and has been preparing for the City2Surf run this weekend. We chatted to the 25 year old about how she stays motivated, her beauty must-haves and how not to sweat the small stuff.

You’re running City2Surf this weekend – how do you stay motivated when training?

“My motivation for exercise is how it makes me feel. I feel healthy, strong and clear in the mind when I exercise which I love and feel is important.

When running the City2Surf this Sunday on behalf of Westpac I will be pushing through the entire 14 kilometres, with the end in sight the entire time. I’m also motivated by the community aspects of the event, such as running for my key charity; The Westpac Foundation.”

Watch: Those Two Girls count down the six types of people you find at the gym. Post continues after video.

What’s your advice for people also participating in the run?

“To have fun and enjoy the day! I’ve been told what an amazing event it is, so I’m really looking forward to running in it for the first time and supporting the Westpac Foundation. For people who are taking part, I would say the most important advice is just to have fun and enjoy the day!”