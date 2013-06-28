Vitamin Cheat Sheet: How do I know which vitamins to take?

If you’re anything like us, you find the vitamin aisle at the chemist so incredibly overwhelming, it’s almost easier to just skip it altogether and mainline for the jelly beans and bandaids.

There’s just so. Many. Choices. And so many brands. And so many letters of the alphabet. As and Ds and Cs and Es. Magnesium. Multi vitamins. Ginkgo. Gingseng. Fish oil. (What exactly is fish oil? How do you oil a fish?) So, how do I know which vitamins to take?

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Terry White Chemists. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in her own words.

There’s so many words that you haven’t heard since Year 8 science class.

It kind of makes you tired just thinking about it – which is funny in itself because being tired is probably one of the reasons you walked into the chemist to find vitamins in the first place.

If you’re a mum, chances are you’ve got the kids’ vitamins lined up for your children every morning. But we know that you’re probably not taking them yourself.

But here’s the thing. The flu season is upon us. We know most of you have woken up at some point with a sore throat or runny nose and we’ve decided it’s time for all of us to know our vitamin C from our vitamin B and our fish oils from our olive oils.

So we’ve put together this little cheat sheet – on what you need to know and what you need to take. We spoke to Terry White Chemists Pharmacist Krystel Tresillian about where you should start.

Q: What advice would you give someone who’s hitting the vitamin aisle for the first time and doesn’t know their vitamin As from their Ds? Where should they start and what kind of questions should they ask their pharmacist?

A: If someone is shopping for vitamins and aren’t sure of what they might need, they should discuss the following with their pharmacist:

– Is there a particular reason they are shopping for vitamins? Do they feel run down, stressed, fatigued etc? Are they concerned about a particular medical condition they may have? Are they hoping to prevent a particular issue i.e. boost immunity, reduce the risk of arthritis?

– Have they been diagnosed with any particular medical condition?

– Are they taking any other prescription or over the counter medication? Do they have any allergies?

– Are they pregnant or breastfeeding?

Q: What type of vitamin would you recommend for a woman who wants to take something for overall health?

A: Multivitamins are a good place to start for most women, provided they are high quality and women’s specific. Fish Oil is also a great idea as it has multiple potential benefits. Women, specifically as we get older, may also benefit from a Calcium supplement.