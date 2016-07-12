Teresa Palmer hits back after being shamed for breastfeeding her toddler.

Aussie actress Teresa Palmer has slammed those that judge and shame her for breastfeeding her toddler.

In a blog post on Your Zen Mama, the actress writes that she is regularly the subject “dirty looks, whispers and nasty comments” when she breastfeeds her two-and-a-half year old son Bodhi.

"It’s strange to me to think that we now fall under the “extended breastfeeding” label. He still seems like such a baby to me and is still very dependent on me for so many things," she wrote.

"But having his boobies is certainly his favorite activity and I assume it will be so for much longer."

"I am personally really inspired by the idea of letting Bodhi choose how long he breastfeeds. Right now I can’t imagine stopping breastfeeding, in fact thinking about our breastfeeding journey ending makes me feel really sad but mainly I can’t see anything in Bodhi that indicates that he is close to being ready to stop and I believe in allowing things to organically unravel in the way they’re supposed to," she continued.