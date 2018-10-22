Making a Murderer season 2 just achieved what the first season never could.

There’s something different about season two of Making a Murderer.

It feels less dramatic, less sensationalised somehow.

It also feels more… real.

Since season one aired almost three years ago, we’ve been able to step back from the story and see it for what it really is.

Two men who may or may not have brutally raped and murdered an innocent young woman. Two families and a community that have been torn apart from this savage act of violence. And, most importantly, a young woman who lost her life in the most horrible of circumstances.

Watch the trailer for season two…



In the first season, Teresa Halbach was noticeably missing from the narrative. We knew she was a 25-year-old photographer, who was killed sometime after she visited the Avery property on October 31, 2005.

We knew she had a brother and an ex-boyfriend who were actively involved in the search for her and the subsequent trials of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.

But that was all we really knew.