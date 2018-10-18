Everything you need to know before watching Making a Murderer season two.

The second season of Making a Murderer will drop on Netflix on October 19.

When the first season premiered in December 2015, it became an instant phenomenon. For weeks all people wanted to talk about was the once little-known murder trial from Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

The first instalment of the true crime doco-series looked at the case of Steven Avery – a man who was wrongly convicted and exonerated for rape, and then later convicted for the murder of 25-year-old photographer, Teresa Halbach.

Avery’s teenage nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted for his alleged role in the crime.

Watch the trailer for season two…



The first season generated a huge amount of debate around whether Avery was actually guilty or once again wrongly convicted. Most viewers sat firmly on either side of the debate.

After the series aired, both Avery and Dassey launched appeals.

In 2016, a judge ruled that Dassey should be released from prison. But then another judge ruled that he should remain in prison.

In 2017, a Wisconsin judge denied Avery a new trial.

This new season will focus on what life has been like for Avery and Dassey behind bars for the past 11 years, and the emotional toll the appeals process has had on the two convicted murderers.

Here’s everything you need to know from the first season, before you delve into the second:

Who is Steven Avery?

Steven Avery was born in 1962 to parents Allan and Dolores Avery. He grew up on the family’s 40-acre salvage yard in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

He only has an IQ of 70.